Book release radar: Most anticipated reads of December 2023

December 2023 boasts a number of exciting book releases, including Heartstopper Volume 5 by Alice Oseman and Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross.

By Kelly Christ

Winter is on the horizon, which means it's finally time to abandon all those social plans in favor of a cozy night by the fire with a brand-new book.

December 2023 boasts a number of exciting book releases. © Unsplash/@sincerelymedia Thankfully, December will welcome several exciting new novels for readers to enjoy in the comfort of the indoors. November's book releases certainly set a high bar, but the year is sure to end with a bang courtesy of some long-awaited arrivals. Looking for a thrilling new mystery? A heartwarming romance? There's something for everyone in the final month of 2023! Cardi B Cardi B stuns in holiday-themed peppermint Whipshots campaign Without further ado, these are the December book releases that just may help you finally finish off that annual reading goal.

The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

Ariel Lawhon is the acclaimed author of I Was Anastasia. © Screenshot/Instagram/ariel.lawhon Set in 1789, The Frozen River is a historical fiction novel that boasts all the thrills of a great murder mystery. Inspired by the true story of midwife Martha Ballard, the novel follows Martha as she is called in to examine the mysterious death of a man under a frozen river. Martha's role in her tight-knit community has afforded her a breadth of secrets, including the details of a brutal crime that may be key to unraveling the new investigation. Arch Manning Maalik Murphy sparks transfer rumors after Arch Manning's big debut The Frozen River hits bookstores on December 5.

Heartstopper Volume 5 by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper Volume 5 is the penultimate installment in Alice Oseman's graphic novel series. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman As the TV adaptation continues to take the world by storm, the Heartstopper graphic novels are back as Volume 5 of Alice Oseman's beloved series finally hits bookstores. Picking up with Chapter 7, the penultimate volume will catch up with Nick and Charlie as they navigate their future as a couple. With Nick heading off to university next year, the pair must reconcile with a potential long-distance relationship and its consequences. From college road trips with the Paris Squad to more of the series' signature heartwarming romance, you won't want to miss Nick and Charlie's latest adventures! Heartstopper Volume 5 will be released on December 19.

Ruthless Vows by Rebecca Ross

Ruthless Vows is the sequel to Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross. © Screenshot/Instagram/beccajross Calling all fantasy fans! Rebecca Ross returns this month with Ruthless Vows, the highly-anticipated sequel to Divine Rivals. The Letters of Enchantment series follows 18-year-old Iris, who lives in a world taken over by a battle between gods. The second installment will bring the duology to a close, picking up in the heat of the action launched by Iris and her rival Roman's powerful new connection. Ruthless Vows arrives on December 26.

Familia by Lauren E. Rico

Familia by Lauren E. Rico will hit bookstores on December 26. © Screenshot/Instagram/laurenricoauthor Familia by Lauren E. Rico is a profoundly unique novel that tells the story of Gabby DiMarco, a magazine fact-checker who finds her whole life turned upside down by a genealogy test. In a seeming impossibility, the test reveals the existence of a sister named Isabella, who disappeared in Puerto Rico more than two decades earlier. But the pair's reunion is no happy occasion, as the sisters are sure there's been a mistake, leading them down a dark rabbit hole of secrets to uncover the truth. Familia will be published on December 26.