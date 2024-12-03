Ariana Grande cozies up to Ethan Slater while Christmas tree shopping in NYC

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater got into the spirit of the season with a romantic stroll through New York City to browse some Christmas trees!

The lovebirds were spotted by fans in the Big Apple over the weekend, with Ariana keeping a low profile under a Glinda-pink scarf and large coat.

A fan named Ally posted a selfie alongside the pair to her Instagram, calling them both "super sweet" during the interaction at a Christmas tree sale.

Another eyewitness told People magazine on Monday that Ariana and Ethan walked "arm in arm" through Central Park.

"They're adorable and seemed to be enjoying some quiet time together after the success of Wicked," the source said.

The pair famously met on the set of the musical-turned-movie, where the Position singer stars as Glinda the Good and Ethan plays the lovable Munchkin Boq.

Their romance was initially criticized due to some murky timelines over their respective separations from their last partners.

While Ariana had already been separated from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, Ethan was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.