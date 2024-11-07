Ariana Grande reveals past relationship influenced Wicked role: "Felt so real"

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande revealed how a past relationship influenced her portrayal of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie.

Ariana Grande revealed that her past relationship helped influence her portrayal of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie. © Collage: IMAGO / AAP

On top of speaking about where she sees herself going career-wise in the future on the Las Culturistas podcast, Ari also addressed how she used her past to shape the iconic role of Glinda.

Speaking to her co-host Bowen Yang, the 31-year-old shed some light on a previous relationship, acknowledging that while it wasn't meant to last, respect and growth came from the experience, per Us Weekly.

"We hit our marks, and we do our thing, and we sing our songs, and we do what we're supposed to do. But it really felt so real," she explained.

"It's like, you can't actually actually continue growing together. You're growing apart, and you can still love that person so much and acknowledge that that's gonna be best for them, but it's not gonna be best for me," she continued.

While she didn't reveal the identity of the person she was talking about, Ariana did relay how important it is to stay true to yourself.