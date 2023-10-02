Britney Spears' ex slams Donald Trump Jr. for "bullying" her

Los Angeles, California - Despite Britney Spears ' divorce from Sam Asgahri, her ex still defended her against Donald Trump Jr.!

Sam Asghari (r.) came to Britney Spears' defense after Donald Trump Jr. (l.) poked fun at her knife dance. © Collage: ANNA MONEYMAKER & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Sunday, the political figure and son of Donald Trump used the pop singer's recent eyebrow raising knife dance as part of his smear campaign against President Joe Biden.

Trump Jr. posted side-by-side pictures of Spears which many fans have criticized as a "low blow" and "mean." On the left was a throwback photo of the artist posing in a cutoff t-shirt and skirt, labeled, "America under Trump." The right pic featured a blurry still from Spears' recent knife dancing video, which prompted a wellness check from cops, with "America under Biden" scribbled overhead.

Trump Jr. captioned the meme, "Yup."

Asghari quickly clapped back at Donald Trump's son for making a joke at her expense.

"It’s not okay to be a bully," the actor wrote via his Instagram story, tagging the 45-year-old businessman.

With Spears and Asghari's split turning ugly, it's good to see that the model still cares for his former wife.