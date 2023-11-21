Cavinder twins shock fans with bold hair color change

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins are looking a little different now, thanks to their new hair that has fans going wild!

The Cavinder twins have revealed that they've ditched their signature blonde hair. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, renowned for their prowess in basketball and popularity on social media, have recently undergone a surprising transformation that has left fans in disbelief.

Their trademark blonde locks, once a distinctive style for the twins, have been replaced with a darker hue, now dubbing themselves the "brunette twins."

The twins unveiled their new look on Tuesday with a viral Instagram post featuring four photos of the pair post-makeover.

Interestingly, Hanna poked fun at her sister in the comments, writing, "haley copied me."

The revelation sparked curiosity among fans, prompting fun speculation about who made the bold brunette move first.