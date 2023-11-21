Cavinder twins shock fans with bold hair color change
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins are looking a little different now, thanks to their new hair that has fans going wild!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, renowned for their prowess in basketball and popularity on social media, have recently undergone a surprising transformation that has left fans in disbelief.
Their trademark blonde locks, once a distinctive style for the twins, have been replaced with a darker hue, now dubbing themselves the "brunette twins."
The twins unveiled their new look on Tuesday with a viral Instagram post featuring four photos of the pair post-makeover.
Interestingly, Hanna poked fun at her sister in the comments, writing, "haley copied me."
The revelation sparked curiosity among fans, prompting fun speculation about who made the bold brunette move first.
Cavinder twins ditch their signature blonde hair
The Cavinder twins are known for an ever-evolving sense of style, and their latest hair transformation has unquestionably become a favorite among fans.
"I'm obsessed," one fan commented.
"Loving the new hair @cavindertwins. Always bringing that new energy and positive vibes!" another added.
"just when we thought y'all couldn't get any hotter," the twins' trainer Kat Padgett wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins