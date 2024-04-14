Will Haley Cavinder catch the next wave of star college basketball players?
Fort Worth, Texas - Will Haley Cavinder's year away from the college basketball court prove to be a smart decision?
Women's sports, particularly women's basketball, are enjoying a surge in popularity and grabbing more national spotlight. And the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
In the midst of this excitement, Haley Cavinder, one-half of the athlete-influencers The Cavinder Twins with her sister Hanna, stands poised to join the next generation of women's hoops stars as she gears up for her NCAA basketball comeback this fall.
After stepping away from the game last year, the former Miami player decided to give it her all for one last shot, determined not to dwell on "what ifs."
Now returning to the college court with the TCU Horned Frogs, Haley is primed to be a key player for the team, just as she was for the Hurricanes during her last season.
Her leadership helped propel Miami to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. During the offseason, Haley has been hard at work honing her skills, particularly focusing on her long-range shooting and ball handling abilities.
Taking a year off from the court during what's turned out to be one of the biggest college hoops seasons for women won't be a walk in the park for Haley to come back from. Yet with dedication and determination, she has the potential to once again make a significant impact on the court and establish herself as one of the top players to watch this preseason.
What will the Cavinder twins' brand look like with only Haley eligible for NIL deals?
Since Hanna Cavinder has decided not to return to basketball like her sister Haley, she won't be eligible for NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals.
Although the twins have already landed several brand deals outside of college NIL sponsors, such as BJ's and Gatsby Chocolate, it's clear that they secured most of their lucrative deals while playing basketball at Miami. Back then, they were among the highest-paid college athletes, scoring top-dollar contracts.
Looking ahead, while Haley will only be eligible for NIL deals as a college student, it's likely that she will still be able to sign most of those deals with her sister Hanna included.
Even though Hanna won't be able to sign deals herself due to NCAA NIL laws, Haley, who will be on TCU's roster, it's predicted the latter can still sign deals with brands that involve her sister as a partner.
These athlete-influencer sisters have taken the social media world by storm, turning their posts into profitable opportunities, and they show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder