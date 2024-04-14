Will Haley Cavinder catch the next wave of star college basketball players?

Haley Cavinder is set to return to NCAA hoops after sitting out of a historic women's college basketball season that brought incredible talent into the spotlight. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Women's sports, particularly women's basketball, are enjoying a surge in popularity and grabbing more national spotlight. And the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

In the midst of this excitement, Haley Cavinder, one-half of the athlete-influencers The Cavinder Twins with her sister Hanna, stands poised to join the next generation of women's hoops stars as she gears up for her NCAA basketball comeback this fall.

After stepping away from the game last year, the former Miami player decided to give it her all for one last shot, determined not to dwell on "what ifs."

Now returning to the college court with the TCU Horned Frogs, Haley is primed to be a key player for the team, just as she was for the Hurricanes during her last season.

Her leadership helped propel Miami to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. During the offseason, Haley has been hard at work honing her skills, particularly focusing on her long-range shooting and ball handling abilities.

Taking a year off from the court during what's turned out to be one of the biggest college hoops seasons for women won't be a walk in the park for Haley to come back from. Yet with dedication and determination, she has the potential to once again make a significant impact on the court and establish herself as one of the top players to watch this preseason.