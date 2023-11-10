Olivia Dunne reveals secret trait she likes most in her boyfriend
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is this how MLB rookie Paul Skenes got Olivia Dunne's attention?
The college gymnastics star shared a lighthearted and playful subliminal message on her TikTok page.
In a viral video shared on Thursday, she revealed a secret trait she's looking for in a man: being a fan of LSU gymnastics.
Livvy, wearing a casual gray sweater and shorts, stood on a bed and dramatically expressed her interest in a man who supports the Tigers.
She then pretended to faint and collapse onto the sheets with a smile on her face, adding the caption, "Bonus points if he comes to our meets>."
The interesting twist is that Livvy's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is likely to meet this criterion, as he happens to be a former LSU baseball pitcher who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the recent year.
This suggests that Livvy's latest TikTok video may have been a fun way to show her affection for her boyfriend and his connection to LSU sports.
Olivia Dunne is dating MLB rookie Paul Skenes
Love is in the air for Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes! The dynamic duo, who started turning heads when Livvy was spotted cheering on her baseball-star beau in Florida, has officially confirmed their romance.
Livvy recently spilled the beans about the relationship with PEOPLE magazine, saying, "It's funny because there's speculations at first about it, but I guess people caught onto us having pictures and videos together out in public, so that's kind of how the news broke."
But hey, privacy doesn't mean keeping all the fun to themselves!
The couple has embraced the chaos, with Skenes officially confirming their relationship in August, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. It's not just a love story; it's a sports-meets-social-media fairytale!
Olivia Dunne is set to begin her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy