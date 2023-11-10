Olivia Dunne reveals secret trait she likes most in her boyfriend

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is this how MLB rookie Paul Skenes got Olivia Dunne 's attention?

Olivia Dunne shared a new TikTok that appeared to drop a hint about her current romance. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The college gymnastics star shared a lighthearted and playful subliminal message on her TikTok page.

In a viral video shared on Thursday, she revealed a secret trait she's looking for in a man: being a fan of LSU gymnastics.

Livvy, wearing a casual gray sweater and shorts, stood on a bed and dramatically expressed her interest in a man who supports the Tigers.

She then pretended to faint and collapse onto the sheets with a smile on her face, adding the caption, "Bonus points if he comes to our meets>."

The interesting twist is that Livvy's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is likely to meet this criterion, as he happens to be a former LSU baseball pitcher who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the recent year.

This suggests that Livvy's latest TikTok video may have been a fun way to show her affection for her boyfriend and his connection to LSU sports.