Olivia Rodrigo gushes over the UK at GUTS World Tour: "I love English people"
Birmingham, UK - Olivia Rodrigo may be "so American," but she's got a special place in her heart for life across the pond!
The 21-year-old singer has brought her GUTS World Tour to the UK, and with it, she's expanded her setlist to feature a not-so-subtle tribute to her rumored boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge.
Before performing so american on Friday, Olivia gushed over England, telling the crowd, "I love English humor, I love English people like you guys!"
The Grammy winner has been spotted spending plenty of time with her British beau amid her latest string of shows, with Louis also being filmed in the crowd by fans attending her concerts.
While Olivia and Louis haven't outright confirmed the status of their relationship, the 20-year-old Enola Holmes star addressed the romance in March when asked about the challenges of dating in the public eye.
Olivia Rodrigo drops nods to her romance with Louis Partridge
"I think she's got it a lot worse than I have," he said of Olivia. "I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."
The two first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 before PDA-filled photos taken two months later appeared to confirm the speculation.
Most recently, the pair sent fans into a frenzy when Olivia dropped a video announcing her newest GUTS World Tour dates that seemed to feature Louis behind the camera.
Olivia will play another night in Birmingham on Saturday before playing at The O2 in London on Tuesday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo