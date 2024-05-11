Olivia Rodrigo gushes over the UK at GUTS World Tour: "I love English people"

Birmingham, UK - Olivia Rodrigo may be "so American," but she's got a special place in her heart for life across the pond!

Olivia Rodrigo gushed over the UK at her latest performance on the GUTS World Tour in Birmingham. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old singer has brought her GUTS World Tour to the UK, and with it, she's expanded her setlist to feature a not-so-subtle tribute to her rumored boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge.

Before performing so american on Friday, Olivia gushed over England, telling the crowd, "I love English humor, I love English people like you guys!"

The Grammy winner has been spotted spending plenty of time with her British beau amid her latest string of shows, with Louis also being filmed in the crowd by fans attending her concerts.

While Olivia and Louis haven't outright confirmed the status of their relationship, the 20-year-old Enola Holmes star addressed the romance in March when asked about the challenges of dating in the public eye.