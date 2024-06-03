Selena Gomez reveals why she's selective with friends: "Girls are mean"

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Selena Gomez got candid about struggling to fit in with the "cool girls" as she revealed why she chooses to be selective about her inner circle of friends.

Selena Gomez got candid about being selective with her friendships during a recent interview with TIME.

The 31-year-old star graced the cover of TIME last week to dish on her billion-dollar beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

During the chat, Selena shared a few insights into her personal life, including a surprising confession about her closest gal pals.

The Only Murders in the Building star may be the most-followed woman on Instagram, but that doesn't mean the social scene comes any easier to her.

"It’s a cliché, but girls are mean," she told the outlet. It's a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area – and then I'm just kind of like, there. I don't know where I'm meant to belong."

Though she's known for her friendships with A-listers like Taylor Swift, Selena admitted that the majority of her friends are more "levelheaded people" who are not in the limelight.

Selena Gomez dishes on struggling to fit into "the cool girls area"

Selena Gomez admitted that she struggles with "the cool girls area" that her fame has pushed her into.
Selena Gomez admitted that she struggles with "the cool girls area" that her fame has pushed her into.

Selena told the magazine that her best friends include "a real estate agent, a producer, and a casting director," adding that she loves that they "couldn’t give two f**ks" about her high-profile career.

Despite her associations with some fellow superstars like Taylor, it's become clear that the former Disney darling prefers to do things her way.

Selena recently was at the center of rumors that she and another of the 34-year-old Karma singer's close friends, Blake Lively, were feuding, but as it turns out, Selena just prefers to stick to quieter scenes.

The Single Soon artist was one of Taylor's few close friends not to join her at any of Travis Kelce's NFL games, with insiders claiming Selena has a "different role in Taylor's life" and prefers to join her at more low-key events.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena dished on her romance with Benny Blanco and revealed how the relationship has shifted her previous plans to start a family on her own.

