Selena Gomez reveals why she's selective with friends: "Girls are mean"

New York, New York - Selena Gomez got candid about struggling to fit in with the "cool girls" as she revealed why she chooses to be selective about her inner circle of friends.

Selena Gomez got candid about being selective with her friendships during a recent interview with TIME. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 31-year-old star graced the cover of TIME last week to dish on her billion-dollar beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

During the chat, Selena shared a few insights into her personal life, including a surprising confession about her closest gal pals.

The Only Murders in the Building star may be the most-followed woman on Instagram, but that doesn't mean the social scene comes any easier to her.

"It’s a cliché, but girls are mean," she told the outlet. It's a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area – and then I'm just kind of like, there. I don't know where I'm meant to belong."

Though she's known for her friendships with A-listers like Taylor Swift, Selena admitted that the majority of her friends are more "levelheaded people" who are not in the limelight.