Can Taylor Swift make Billboard history with her latest vinyl release?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has achieved a number of music feats over the course of her career, and she might be on the precipice of yet another!
The 33-year-old participated in Record Store Day 2023 with the vinyl release of folklore: the long pond studio sessions.
The exclusive record, which features stripped-down renditions of the album's tracklist, only issued 75,000 copies in the US and 115,000 globally.
Swifties flocked to participating stores, with many waiting in long lines to snag a copy before they sold out.
According to Variety, the popular release may make history for the Anti-Hero singer, as it could become the first Record Store Day exclusive ever to enter the Billboard Top 10.
But that's not the only milestone the achievement could mark!
Swift currently has two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with her latest album, Midnights (no. 4), and Lover (no. 9), her 2019 album that experienced a resurgence after the news of her split from its primary inspiration, Joe Alwyn.
Will Swift be able to hold three spots in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week?
Taylor Swift will likely make history with her Record Store Day exclusive
The biggest wild card in the potential feat is Lover.
Many Swifties began streaming the album again during the collective mourning of Swift and Alwyn's relationship. Still, Lover is also getting a regular boost due to its prominent presence on The Eras Tour setlist.
With the breakup slowly becoming old news, Lover may be unable to hold its spot in the Top 10, though it's likely to stay relatively high on the charts thanks to the concert series.
Still, the entrance of folklore: the long pond studio sessions in the Top 10 is an important milestone on its own.
Swift has been instrumental in bringing vinyl records back into the mainstream in the age of streaming, largely due to her special edition vinyl drops for her recent albums like Midnights and folklore.
Per Billboard, one of every 25 vinyl records sold in the US last year was a Taylor Swift album.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP