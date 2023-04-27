Can Taylor Swift make Billboard history with her latest vinyl release?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has achieved a number of music feats over the course of her career, and she might be on the precipice of yet another!

Taylor Swift may make history with her Record Store Day 2023 exclusive release. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old participated in Record Store Day 2023 with the vinyl release of folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

The exclusive record, which features stripped-down renditions of the album's tracklist, only issued 75,000 copies in the US and 115,000 globally.

Swifties flocked to participating stores, with many waiting in long lines to snag a copy before they sold out.

According to Variety, the popular release may make history for the Anti-Hero singer, as it could become the first Record Store Day exclusive ever to enter the Billboard Top 10.

But that's not the only milestone the achievement could mark!

Swift currently has two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with her latest album, Midnights (no. 4), and Lover (no. 9), her 2019 album that experienced a resurgence after the news of her split from its primary inspiration, Joe Alwyn.

Will Swift be able to hold three spots in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week?