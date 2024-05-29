Has Taylor Swift's new Eras Tour opener sparked bad blood with Olivia Rodrigo?

London, UK - Taylor Swift has reportedly renewed her alleged feud with Olivia Rodrigo after selecting Griff as one of her newest opening acts on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift (r.) has reportedly renewed her alleged feud with Olivia Rodrigo (l.) after selecting Griff as one of her newest opening acts on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

According to a new report from The Sun, Griff "had to distance herself from Olivia" in order to score the slot on the 34-year-old pop star's sold-out tour.

Griff and the 21-year-old singer are said to have become close after they met at the Brit Awards and were "really supportive of each other."

However, when Griff's team got word of Taylor's interest in making her an opener, things changed.

"When Griff's team were told about the approach from Taylor, Griff was advised that distancing herself from Olivia might be the best course of action," an insider said.

"Supporting Taylor on her Eras tour is a massive opportunity for her, and they didn't want anything stopping that happening."

The encouraged distance meant that the 23-year-old Brit skipped out on the launch party for Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS, last September.

"It's been hard for Olivia because she really gets on with Griff. She knows too it isn't Griff's fault, it just feels like a shame to her," the source added.