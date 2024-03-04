Taylor Swift reveals special surprise for The Eras Tour film streaming release
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has announced yet another surprise for the upcoming streaming release of The Eras Tour concert film, which will drop earlier than anticipated!
On Monday, the 34-year-old pop star shared another update about the big home release of The Eras Tour (her version).
"I'm delighted to tell you that you'll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected!" she wrote on social media.
The concert film will now arrive on Disney+ at 6 PM PST (9 PM EST) on March 14.
The original announcement cited March 15 as the release date, with the movie expected to be made available at midnight.
The streaming version will feature the entire concert for the very first time, as both the theatrical cut and the rental release excluded songs from the complete performance.
Which new songs will be included in the streaming version of The Eras Tour film?
While the version of the film previously available to rent added Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live, the streaming iteration will also include cardigan and several new acoustic performances.
As the movie was filmed during the first three nights of Taylor's stint in Los Angeles in August 2023, fans have already cracked the case as to which surprise songs will be featured:
- I Can See You
- Maroon
- You Are In Love
- Death by a Thousand Cuts
The release comes amid the international leg of the career-spanning concert series, with Taylor currently in Singapore as she continues her run of six sold-out shows.
The Eras Tour concert film joins the Grammy winner's folklore: the long pond studio sessions, first released in 2020, on the streaming site.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP