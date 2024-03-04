Taylor Swift reveals special surprise for The Eras Tour film streaming release

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has announced yet another surprise for the upcoming streaming release of The Eras Tour concert film, which will drop earlier than anticipated!

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film will begin streaming a day earlier than originally announced. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 34-year-old pop star shared another update about the big home release of The Eras Tour (her version).

"I'm delighted to tell you that you'll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected!" she wrote on social media.

The concert film will now arrive on Disney+ at 6 PM PST (9 PM EST) on March 14.

The original announcement cited March 15 as the release date, with the movie expected to be made available at midnight.

The streaming version will feature the entire concert for the very first time, as both the theatrical cut and the rental release excluded songs from the complete performance.

