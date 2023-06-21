Taylor Swift sparks fan backlash with international Eras Tour city selections

New York, New York - While many Taylor Swift fans were thrilled with her recent announcement of 38 more international dates on The Eras Tour, not every Swiftie was so lucky, as her city selections have left many without promising options of seeing the singer.

Taylor Swift will not be bringing The Eras Tour to Canada, despite her frequent visits on previous tours. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old confirmed the extension of her sold-out stadium tour through 2024 with 38 additional dates.

Though the new shows will certainly allow plenty of fans to finally get their chance to see Swift live, there were a few notable exceptions in the city - and country - selections.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the Anti-Hero singer will not be bringing The Eras Tour to Canada.

The country is typically lumped into a North American leg on tours, but when Swift confirmed only US dates at her first announcement of the concert series, many Canadian Swifties expected their dates to come with the international announcement.

Yet, Canada was nowhere to be found on the new list, and while some made the decision to attend one of the US shows amid the uncertainty, plenty were expecting Canadian dates to be announced later. On her last tour, Swift played two nights at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and has visited several other venues in the country on earlier tours, so it was certainly a fair assumption to make.

But that's not the only surprising move stirring discord among international Swifties, as many are also frustrated at her lack of dates in Asia.