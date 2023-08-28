Taylor Swift surprises with most-requested surprise song at The Eras Tour

Mexico City, Mexico - On night three of The Eras Tour in Mexico City, Taylor Swift had one of her most memorable acoustic sets yet as she debuted one of the most-requested surprise songs.

Taylor Swift played Cornelia Street and You're On Your Own, Kid as the surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Mexico City on Saturday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & ZUMA Wire

It's been a long time coming!

The 33-year-old hit the stage at Foro Sol on Saturday night for the penultimate show in her stint in Mexico.

The latest shows mark Swift's first career performances in Mexico City, and to commemorate the milestone, she played the most highly-requested of the remaining surprise songs, Cornelia Street.

"You've been beyond patient and supportive, and it's taken us this long to come here and play for you," she told the crowd. "So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour."

The fan-favorite track, which was released on 2019's Lover, was famously written about the early days of her romance with Joe Alwyn while living on the titular street in New York City. When the pair split in April after six years together, many fans were unsure if the Anti-Hero artist would still want to perform it live.

Sure enough, hopes for the performance at the New York area shows at MetLife Stadium were dashed, but Mexico City's Swifties reigned supreme in the end.

As for the evening's second surprise song, Swift made Eras Tour history with the first-ever three-peat by once again playing You're On Your Own, Kid.