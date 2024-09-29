October movie + TV releases: Joker, Smile 2, and Heartstopper give spooky season some star power!

From the anticipated Joker sequel to the third season of Netflix's Heartstopper, October is filled with spooky flicks and cozy series all month long!

Boo! Spooky season is finally here, and with it comes some buzzy new movies and TV series.

This October, spooky season has more to offer than just some good scares with these juicy new releases coming to big and small screens everywhere. © Collage: IMAGO / Prod.DB & Everett Collection & Landmark Media It's pumpkin pies and apple cider from here on out! As we enter the final quarter of 2024, the entertainment keeps getting fresher, thanks to October's exciting releases. Not only do horror lovers have plenty to look out for, but there's also the return of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Venom's "last dance." Kick off the spooky season with these four must-see movie and TV releases coming this October!

Heartstopper season 3

Heartstopper is coming back to small screens this October for its third season, but will the challenges of high school make love harder for these couples? © IMAGO / Everett Collection The British coming-of-age romantic drama is back for a third season, and with it comes new faces and new challenges! The popular Netflix series will pick up from the dramatic season 2 ending where Nick, played by Kit Conor, learned of Charlie's, portrayed by Joe Locke, mental health struggles. With this out in the open, will Nick and Charlie's romance blossom, or will the perils of high school keep them apart? Fellow stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Tobie Donovan will also be returning for the anticipated season! Find out what happens to Nick and Charlie when Heartstopper season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 3.

Joker: Folie á Deux

Arthur Fleck, played Joaquin Phoenix, finds love in Harleen Quintal, portrayed by Lady Gaga, in the musical-thriller, Joker: Folie á Deux. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Phoenix's Oscar-winning portrayal of Arthur Fleck – AKA the Joker – will grace the big screens once again and this time, he has a new companion! Joker: Folie á Deux takes place two years after the events of the 2019 movie with Fleck – now a patient at Arkham State Hospital – falling in love with fellow inmate Lee Quinzel, played by singer Lady Gaga. Much like its predecessor, the musical-thriller will be a dream-like sequence for both Arthur and Lee, but what's real, and what's fantasy? And is this the beginning of Arthur's villain era? Find out with Joker: Folie á Deux hits theaters everywhere on October 4!

Smile 2

Namoi Scott plays pop star Skye Riley who is now being haunted by a deadly spirit that torments its victims before killing them with a smile. © Screenshot/YouTube/ParamountPictures If the Joker sequel doesn't make you die with a smile, perhaps the horror film will. Smile 2 follows the 2022 supernatural-thriller with Naomi Scott playing pop star Skye Riley, who's now being haunted by the deadly spirit. For those who didn't watch the first Smile flick, now would be the perfect time to catch up on it – if you dare! We must warn you, though: this horror series isn't for the faint-hearted. It's not spooky season without some horror, so brave the cold and grab a loved one to watch Smile 2 in theaters on October 18.

Venom: The Last Dance

Tom Hardy takes one last ride as the anti-hero Venom as the pair are on the run, desperate to clear their names in Venom: The Last Dance. © IMAGO / Prod.DB We are venom, for what could be the last time! Following the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, who is now on the run with his alien symbiote Venom. Hunted by both mortals and the extraterrestrial, the duo are out to clear their name – but the cost of freedom could be greater than either of them bargained for. The second Venom movie dropped subtle hints that the last movie will crossover with Sony's Spider-Man series, so there's always a chance this won't be the last we see of Venom.