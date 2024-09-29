October movie + TV releases: Joker, Smile 2, and Heartstopper give spooky season some star power!
It's pumpkin pies and apple cider from here on out!
As we enter the final quarter of 2024, the entertainment keeps getting fresher, thanks to October's exciting releases.
Not only do horror lovers have plenty to look out for, but there's also the return of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Venom's "last dance."
Kick off the spooky season with these four must-see movie and TV releases coming this October!
Heartstopper season 3
The British coming-of-age romantic drama is back for a third season, and with it comes new faces and new challenges!
The popular Netflix series will pick up from the dramatic season 2 ending where Nick, played by Kit Conor, learned of Charlie's, portrayed by Joe Locke, mental health struggles.
With this out in the open, will Nick and Charlie's romance blossom, or will the perils of high school keep them apart?
Fellow stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Tobie Donovan will also be returning for the anticipated season!
Find out what happens to Nick and Charlie when Heartstopper season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 3.
Joker: Folie á Deux
Phoenix's Oscar-winning portrayal of Arthur Fleck – AKA the Joker – will grace the big screens once again and this time, he has a new companion!
Joker: Folie á Deux takes place two years after the events of the 2019 movie with Fleck – now a patient at Arkham State Hospital – falling in love with fellow inmate Lee Quinzel, played by singer Lady Gaga.
Much like its predecessor, the musical-thriller will be a dream-like sequence for both Arthur and Lee, but what's real, and what's fantasy?
And is this the beginning of Arthur's villain era?
Find out with Joker: Folie á Deux hits theaters everywhere on October 4!
Smile 2
If the Joker sequel doesn't make you die with a smile, perhaps the horror film will.
Smile 2 follows the 2022 supernatural-thriller with Naomi Scott playing pop star Skye Riley, who's now being haunted by the deadly spirit.
For those who didn't watch the first Smile flick, now would be the perfect time to catch up on it – if you dare!
We must warn you, though: this horror series isn't for the faint-hearted.
It's not spooky season without some horror, so brave the cold and grab a loved one to watch Smile 2 in theaters on October 18.
Venom: The Last Dance
We are venom, for what could be the last time!
Following the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, who is now on the run with his alien symbiote Venom.
Hunted by both mortals and the extraterrestrial, the duo are out to clear their name – but the cost of freedom could be greater than either of them bargained for.
The second Venom movie dropped subtle hints that the last movie will crossover with Sony's Spider-Man series, so there's always a chance this won't be the last we see of Venom.
Still, you don't want to miss Eddie and Venom take on the world – and eat some people too – when Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25!
