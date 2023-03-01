George Santos faces an unexpected challenge from fellow New York Republican

Washington DC - George Santos is facing pushback from a fellow New York Republican determined to prevent the disgraced congressman from profiting off his lies.

New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (c.) has introduced a bill and resolution to prevent members of Congress from profiting off book, TV, or movie deals if they are found guilty of illegal behavior. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Representative Anthony D'Esposito of New York is putting forward a bill and resolution that would stop House members found guilty of an offense "involving financial or campaign finance fraud from receiving compensation for biographies, media appearances or expressive or creative works," Politico reported.



The bill is known as the No Fortune for Fraud Act, while the resolution bears the name No Fame for Fraud. The measures seek to prohibit members of Congress from profiting off book, TV, or movie deals if they are dismissed for illegal behavior.

Though the text does not mention Santos by name, the move takes pretty clear aim at the freshman congressman. After all, D'Esposito was the first member of the Republican Caucus to call on Santos to resign amid controversy over the latter's wide-ranging lies and shady financial dealings on the campaign trail.

"It’s one of those things that if the shoe fits, wear it; in his case, even if the shoe doesn’t fit, he still wears it," the Island Park native told The Hill.