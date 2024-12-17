Palestinian families sue US government over military aid to Israel amid Gaza genocide

Washington DC - Five Palestinian families on Tuesday sued the State Department over Washington's billions in military aid to Israel , demanding the enforcement of US rules to curb arms flows amid the genocidal assault on Gaza.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday and to which the State Department has 60 days to respond, calls for the implementation of the so-called Leahy Law, which the plaintiffs and rights group say Israel has been illegally exempted from.

The law prohibits the provision of security assistance to units facing credible allegations of human rights abuses.

Since October 2023, the US has enacted legislation to provide more than $12.5 billion in direct military aid to its strategic ally.

The war was sparked by an attack by Hamas on Israel that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures that includes hostages killed in captivity.

Israel has now slaughtered at least 45,059 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, but the death toll is believed to be several times bigger.

Much of the Palestinian territory has been reduced to rubble in the process.

At a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, Palestinian-American plaintiff Said Assali said his aunt and her six children were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, alleging US weapons were used to carry out the attack.

"Our families paid an unbearable price for the State Department's refusal to enforce its own laws," said Assali.