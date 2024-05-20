Kim Kardashian allegedly claps back at Tom Brady and Taylor Swift drama

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is apparently over her cringey moment at Tom Brady's Netflix roast and Taylor Swift 's alleged diss towards her in the track, thanK you aIMee.

Kim Kardashian (pictured) is said to be unbothered by her recent drama with Tom Brady and Taylor Swift. © IMAGO / Future Image

According to Cinemablend, the 43-year-old isn't letting her bad blood with Tom or T. Swift affect her.

Not only was Kim the butt of a few jokes at the ex-quarterback's Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady, but she also got viciously booed when she took the stage.

Yet insiders dished to the outlet that The Kardashians star, who was once rumored to be dating Tom, "truly doesn't care and is unbothered."

"She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight," the source explained.



As for her ongoing drama with the Karma artist, the AHS star has reportedly "moved on" from their feud and "doesn't care" about Taylor's new song, thanK you aIMee.