Kim Kardashian allegedly claps back at Tom Brady and Taylor Swift drama
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is apparently over her cringey moment at Tom Brady's Netflix roast and Taylor Swift's alleged diss towards her in the track, thanK you aIMee.
According to Cinemablend, the 43-year-old isn't letting her bad blood with Tom or T. Swift affect her.
Not only was Kim the butt of a few jokes at the ex-quarterback's Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady, but she also got viciously booed when she took the stage.
Yet insiders dished to the outlet that The Kardashians star, who was once rumored to be dating Tom, "truly doesn't care and is unbothered."
"She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight," the source explained.
As for her ongoing drama with the Karma artist, the AHS star has reportedly "moved on" from their feud and "doesn't care" about Taylor's new song, thanK you aIMee.
Kim Kardashian has "moved on" from Taylor Swift feud
Kim and Taylor's feud, which dates back to 2016, got a new wind thanks to the singer's recent diss track, which quite literally spells out the SKIMs mogul as its inspo.
"[Kim] has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago. Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now," the tipster added.
See if the budding lawyer dishes on her recent controversies when The Kardashians season 5 premieres on May 23!
