Why did Miley Cyrus skip the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was nominated for five awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Award, so why was she a no-show at the ceremony?

Tuesday's 2023 VMAs sparked a night filled with glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of unforgettable moments.



From rapper Nicki Minaj channeling her inner Barbie as the host of the ceremony to Cardi B and her hubby Offset having some R-rated fun in the toilets, there was a lot going on for fans and celebs alike — to say the least!

However, one notable absence from the star-studded event left fans wondering why Miley Cyrus, who was nominated for five awards, chose to skip the show.

The 30-year-old artist's hit Flowers was nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Unfortunately, none of the nominations led Smiley Miley to take home a Moon Person trophy this year.

So why did Miley stay home during the event?