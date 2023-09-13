Why did Miley Cyrus skip the 2023 MTV VMAs?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was nominated for five awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Award, so why was she a no-show at the ceremony?
Tuesday's 2023 VMAs sparked a night filled with glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of unforgettable moments.
From rapper Nicki Minaj channeling her inner Barbie as the host of the ceremony to Cardi B and her hubby Offset having some R-rated fun in the toilets, there was a lot going on for fans and celebs alike — to say the least!
However, one notable absence from the star-studded event left fans wondering why Miley Cyrus, who was nominated for five awards, chose to skip the show.
The 30-year-old artist's hit Flowers was nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.
Unfortunately, none of the nominations led Smiley Miley to take home a Moon Person trophy this year.
So why did Miley stay home during the event?
Miley Cyrus may have skipped the 2023 MTV VMAs for personal reasons
In recent months, Miley has been openly candid on TikTok in her Used To Be Young series.
She has spoken about her past as a performer who was always in the spotlight and had a demanding schedule from a very young age.
In one of her recent videos, she jokingly said, "I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation."
This makes sense as to why the Wrecking Ball singer is probably leaving her schedule a bit freer than in the past.
Back in May, the Disney Channel alum made a surprising social media post regarding her decision to hold off on touring.
She cited a multitude of reasons for this decision, one of which was for her well-being, which could explain the star's sparse presence in the spotlight lately.
Cover photo: IMAGO / agefotostock