Rihanna's most iconic moments of 2023

Was 2023 the year of Rihanna? Here's a look back at the mogul's most memorable moments, where she reminded the world that she will always be that girl!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has always been THAT girl, and this couldn't have been truer in 2023!

From the Met Gala to her Half-Time performance, here are three times Rihanna dominated 2023. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & TIMOTHY A. CLARY & VALERIE MACON/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP From her style to her businesses and music, Rihanna is and always has been an unstoppable force that fans can't get enough of. Seriously, her fans are ride-or-die! And who can blame them? While the world is still sans new music from RiRi (much to our collective despair), the S&M artist's presence was still very much felt this year.

Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy mere moments into her performance for the Super Bowl Halftime show. © Timothy A. Clary/AFP The world was seated when Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl Half Time show. Mere seconds into the show, RiRi was seen rocking a bright red fit and a baby bump – confirming her second pregnancy! The ground-breaking set went on to be the most-watched halftime show of all time but, per the We Found Love singer, the pregnancy reveal wasn't planned! Arch Manning How would Arch Manning fare for Texas in the Sugar Bowl? "Here's the thing," Rihanna spilled to Access Hollywood. "I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn't zip up!" She added that she told her stylist to make her outfit "stretchy." The rest is history.

Rihanna performs Lift Me Up at the Oscars

Rihanna earned her first Oscar nomination for the song Lift Me Up, which she also performed at the 2023 Academy Awards. © PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP While Rihanna didn't drop an album this year, she did release a new track for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song earned an Oscar nomination plus a live performance from the singer. Though RiRi didn't win, she still made quite the statement in two head-turning maternity looks. For the red carpet, the Ocean's 8 star flaunted her bump in a partially sheer-black Alaïa dress. When she took the stage for an emotional rendition of the song, Rihanna stunned in a top adorned with shimmery jewels, leather elbow-length gloves, and embellished floral wide-leg pants.

Rihanna welcomes second son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has teased that after welcoming her second son Riot Rose, another baby could be on the way. © Frazer Harrison/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally welcomed their second precious baby boy in August of 2023. The ultra-cool parents, whose first son RZA was born in 2022, named their youngest child Riot Rose. Fans have always been obsessed with RiRi's style choices, and – to no one's shock – she kept on slaying the fashion game while she was pregnant! All throughout her second pregnancy, the Anti artist again rocked some of the world's most stylish maternity lewks. Since she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son, RiRi's been back on the move for work as she just relaunched her Fenty x Puma line! As for what to expect in 2024, Rihanna has teased that new music, and possibly more babies, are on the way!