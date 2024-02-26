Travis Kelce sings Taylor Swift's Love Story after abrupt exit from The Eras Tour
Las Vegas, Nevada - Travis Kelce may have made a surprisingly quick exit from Sydney after visiting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, but he proved his girlfriend was still on his mind as get returned to Las Vegas.
The 34-year-old athlete flew to Sydney, Australia, to support Taylor on The Eras Tour, but after just one show, he returned to the US on Saturday.Travis then arrived in Las Vegas, where he partied with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at XS Nightclub.
At one point during the evening's festivities, the tight end was seen hyping up the crowd as he sang along to a remix of Taylor's iconic 2008 hit Love Story.
Though the 34-year-old pop star wasn't there this time, she previously visited the nightclub with Travis following his Super Bowl LVIII victory earlier this month.
The song was also played that night, with the two singing along and pointing at one another as the lyrics, "You'll be the prince, and I'll be the princess," played.
For the one Eras Tour show Travis was able to attend in Sydney, Taylor paid homage to him once again by singing her alternate lyrics to Karma, replacing "Karma is the guy on the screen" with "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."
While his abrupt return to the States took many by surprise, he may still be planning to accompany Taylor at her next shows.
Why did Travis Kelce leave Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour early?
Travis arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, spending the day at the zoo with Taylor and watching her Friday night performance before departing the next day.
The Grammy winner played three more shows at Accor Stadium, finishing up the stint on Monday night.
Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, previously shared that his son had been planning to attend Taylor's shows in both Sydney and her next stop, Singapore.
With the Sydney plans proving correct, it's likely that he'll be catching another flight soon to catch one of her six sold-out shows at National Stadium.
Travis previously attended The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last November and watched her play at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, where he infamously tried (and failed) to give her a friendship bracelet – leading to the start of their love story!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/xslasvegas & IMAGO / AAP