Travis Kelce sings Taylor Swift's Love Story after abrupt exit from The Eras Tour

Las Vegas, Nevada - Travis Kelce may have made a surprisingly quick exit from Sydney after visiting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, but he proved his girlfriend was still on his mind as get returned to Las Vegas.

After attending Taylor Swift's (r.) The Eras Tour, Travis Kelce made a quick return to the United States, but he soon proved his girlfriend was still on his mind! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/xslasvegas & IMAGO / AAP

The 34-year-old athlete flew to Sydney, Australia, to support Taylor on The Eras Tour, but after just one show, he returned to the US on Saturday.

Travis then arrived in Las Vegas, where he partied with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at XS Nightclub.

At one point during the evening's festivities, the tight end was seen hyping up the crowd as he sang along to a remix of Taylor's iconic 2008 hit Love Story.

Though the 34-year-old pop star wasn't there this time, she previously visited the nightclub with Travis following his Super Bowl LVIII victory earlier this month.

The song was also played that night, with the two singing along and pointing at one another as the lyrics, "You'll be the prince, and I'll be the princess," played.

For the one Eras Tour show Travis was able to attend in Sydney, Taylor paid homage to him once again by singing her alternate lyrics to Karma, replacing "Karma is the guy on the screen" with "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

While his abrupt return to the States took many by surprise, he may still be planning to accompany Taylor at her next shows.