Why did Taylor Swift reject the Super Bowl halftime show?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is on top of the world thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour , but that doesn't mean she wants to take on the spotlight of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the offer to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in order to focus on The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO / TheNews2 & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old singer has indeed declined the invitation to hit the iconic stage of the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII.

A source close to Swift revealed that she has turned down the offer multiple times, saying that she's "in no rush at all" to accept it — especially not this year.

"She knows she is at her peak in her career, and each move from this point on is as important as the next," the insider said.

Swift is about to begin the international leg of The Eras Tour, beginning in Mexico City on Thursday, and the sold-out stadium tour continues to be her main priority. Even if she were interested in taking on the halftime show, she's booked for an Eras Tour concert the night before in Tokyo, making it quite the challenge to tackle.



"Taylor is well aware of how she wants her career to develop and will do things her way and her way only and will not rush into something she doesn't want to do just to do it, and that includes the Super Bowl," the insider added.

The source also revealed that while The Eras Tour and her re-recordings are taking up most of her time, the Anti-Hero singer is also busy in the studio recording new music as well.