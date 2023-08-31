Will Taylor Swift or Zendaya be the next star to take on Hot Ones?

Taylor Swift and Zendaya were both teased as potential upcoming guests on the hit interview show Hot Ones in a social media post shared on Tuesday.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Zendaya and Taylor Swift have both been teased as potential upcoming guests on Hot Ones, leading fans to take over social media with their theories as to who is the more likely choice.

First We Feast, the co-producer of Hot Ones, sent social media buzzing with a social media post asking fans if they'd rather see Zendaya or Taylor appear on the hit talk show, which sees its guests eat increasingly spicy wings while answering questions. Naturally, fans flooded the replies with their votes as the post racked up over three million views since it was posted on Tuesday. Fan preferences aside, the post certainly suggests that at least one of the stars may indeed appear on Hot Ones in the near future. While both celebrities would surely live up to fan expectations, there may be better odds for one star than the other based on the current project line-ups!

Is Taylor Swift going to appear on Hot Ones?

As of right now, Taylor seems like the most likely candidate. The 33-year-old singer has a new album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), dropping in the fall, at which point she will also be on a break from The Eras Tour. Though Taylor did not do any press for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), she did make the late-night show rounds for Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021. With the Grammy winner admitting 1989 is her favorite re-recording, fans can likely expect her to promote this album heavily, making Hot Ones a real possibility! But that's not all! On Thursday, Taylor unveiled The Eras Tour concert film, which will hit movie theaters across North America on October 13. With the album and movie dropping just weeks two apart, a press tour would be quite likely for October.

Will Zendaya appear on Hot Ones?

Zendaya cannot currently promote struck work as a SAG-AFTRA member, but she may have already taped an appearance on Hot Ones. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS Zendaya's case is a bit trickier, given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Her next two projects, Challengers and Dune: Part Two, have both been pushed to 2024, largely due to the 26-year-old and her cast's inability to promote them with strike restrictions. While this ban on promotion would include Hot Ones, there is a possibility she's already filmed it. The Challengers press tour had already begun ahead of the strike, and while there is likely still promotion remaining, Zendaya may have taped the appearance already. Such promotional ventures completed before the strike are allowed to be released, as seen in Zendaya's recent ELLE magazine cover story and more.