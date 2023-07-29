Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump on Friday shared a stage with his 2024 Republican primary rivals for the first time in Iowa.

Des Moines, Iowa - Former US president Donald Trump – who has pledged to pursue his White House bid if convicted and sentenced in one of the cases engulfing his comeback effort – on Friday shared a stage with his Republican rivals for the first time in Iowa.

Former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. © REUTERS Trump's appearance at the party's Lincoln Dinner fundraiser came as he faced new charges over his handling of classified government documents – and a possible fresh indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. The format of the Lincoln Dinner – 10 minutes for each candidate – kept the fireworks to a minimum, but the frontrunner did not shy away from telling the attendees what he thought of his main challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "I wouldn’t take a chance on that one," Trump said after offering a barrage of poll data suggesting he would easily defeat incumbent President Joe Biden while DeSantis would lose against the veteran Democrat. Donald Trump Donald Trump claims he'll "have fun" in "trial of the century" if he heads to court Trump offered a rapid-fire summary of his achievements while in office, from appointing three conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices to withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, and only briefly alluded to his legal woes. "If I weren't running, I would have nobody coming after me," the 77-year-old said. For his part, DeSantis stuck to his usual stump speech, and did not use the opportunity to take a swipe at Trump. "The time for excuses is over. We must get the job done. I will get the job done," he told attendees in Des Moines.

Trump mired in legal difficulties

DeSantis campaign lags behind

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. © REUTERS DeSantis is in a campaign lull. The 44-year-old has seen Trump's lead widen from 13 points in February to 34 points now, as he has failed to connect with voters and has been beset by a series of largely self-inflicted controversies. His team was forced this week to fire a staffer who promoted a video featuring Nazi imagery, and the candidate sparked outrage by suggesting he would pick anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead his public health policy. Aides announced they were firing a third of the campaign's staff as they acknowledged wild overspending, and DeSantis earned further criticism as he defended his state's heavily criticized new curriculum teaching the supposed "benefits" of enslavement for Black people. With Iowa and then New Hampshire voters due to pick their favored Republican nominee in six months, most of the candidates have been camped out in those states, attending campaign events daily.