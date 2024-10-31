November movie + TV releases: Wicked, Dune: Prophecy, and more kick off holiday season!

From Wicked to Moana 2, this November is going to be one to remember thanks to these anticipated releases hitting big and small screens everywhere!

By Elyse Johnson

As 2024 comes to a close, here are the best movies and TV series to watch this November!

This November, something Wicked comes this way with these unmissable new releases coming to big and small screens everywhere. A few wicked things are heading this way this month – and no, we don't mean the cranberry sauce! With the year coming to an end and the holiday season swiftly upon us, there are quite a few anticipated releases coming this November that are too good to miss. From the movie adaption of a beloved Broadway musical to the continuation of the acclaimed Dune saga, there's plenty for all ages to enjoy during this special time of year. So grab your broomsticks and gather around! Here are four must-see movie and TV show releases coming this November.

Olivia Williams will play Revered Mother Tula Harkonnen in the Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. © IMAGO / Avalon.red The Dune saga is much more than sandworms and war! Set 10,000 years before the events of the 2021 film comes the new series, Dune: Prophecy, which will focus on the powerful group of witches called the Bene Gesserit. The show will follow the origins of the superhuman group that eventually goes on to play a key role in the Dune series. Stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams will play sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen – will the pair's quest or power turn deadly? Find out when Dune: Prophecy premieres on Max on November 17.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will take on the anticipated roles Glinda and Elphaba in the movie adaption for Wicked. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Speaking of witches, this epic musical fantasy is one of the most anticipated films of 2024! The upcoming adaption of Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, who later becomes Glinda the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, AKA the Wicked Witch of the West.

See Oz long before Dorothy ventured off to Emerald City and the true origins of a complicated villain. Follow the yellow brick road, and see Wicked – the first in a film duology – in theaters on November 22!

Moana is back in a new sequel that will the take Polynesian princess on another journey with the tricky demi-god Maui. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures How far will you go to follow your dreams? Auliʻi Cravalho returns as the strong-willed Moana who must again save her world. Of course, she's enlisted the help of her former foe-turned-friend, Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson. This time, the pair will venture far into the seas of Oceania to break another curse, and along the way, the two will make friends and enemies before they reach their goal.