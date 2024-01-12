George Santos begs America for "a second chance"

Washington DC - In a new interview, former New York Congressman George Santos pleaded for the American people to give him a "second chance."

George Santos, who was expelled from Congress last month, said in a recent interview that he would like a "second chance," and begged for forgiveness. © IMAGO / Xinhua

Santos recently sat down for a lengthy chat with host Piers Morgan, where he admitted to telling countless lies last year while he was in office and begged for forgiveness.

"Don't count me out," Santos said. "I've given many people a second chance, and I'm asking everybody to please give me a second chance. And I will, you know, come forward and prove to be worth your second chance.

"We all make mistakes if you take a look deep inside," he added, "and I'm sorry. I look forward to continuing to be a voice for those who seek leadership in me."

Morgan listed a handful of alleged lies he told at the time, many of which Santos admitted to, including details about his education and employment history. Santos did maintain that he is a descendant of a Holocaust survivor.

At one point, Morgan, who has interviewed Santos before, pressed the politician on what he believed his late mother would have thought of his lies, to which Santos said she would have "smacked me to hell."

"The fact that I needed to open my mouth and say anything that wasn't true, she would have just beat me to a crisp," he explained. "She would have pulled out a wooden stick. You don’t know that woman."