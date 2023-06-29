George Santos explains why he's not a "grifter" in bragging and triumphalist tweet
Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos may be facing serious criminal charges, be he still believes that he is the politician that America needs.
On Monday evening, Santos posted a rant to Twitter, admitting to being many things, but definitely not a grifter.
He began with a definition of the term, which he described as "petty, small-scale swindling," then went on to argue that he has done everything but that for America.
"Let's be clear, my dear friends: I swung my district from a Biden +10 to a Santos +8.5," he claimed. "That's no 'small' feat."
"I won for America," Santos continued. "I won for freedom. I won to make change. I won for your future, for your kids."
"I didn't grift, I won," he added.
After only six minutes of his post being live, Santos followed it up with another tweet claiming he "Triggered the leftist trolls."
As usual, Twitter users mocked the controversial politician, with many pointing out the obvious.
George Santos' name has become synonymous with grifting
Santos took office on January 3, 2023, making his political career less than six months old. He won his seat in November, beating Democrat Rob Zimmerman, with no incumbents in the race.
It was quickly revealed that he lied on his resume which helped him get the position, and has since faced multiple accusations of swindling people out of money and campaign finance violations.
The lengths he has gone to lie about ridiculous things, such as his heritage, have gained him the reputation of being a serial liar, and his name has basically become synonymous with grift.
Last month, things came to a head when he was indicted on several federal charges, including fraud and filing false statements to the House of Representatives, which caused even Kevin McCarthy to turn his back on Santos.
Despite many of his constituents calling for his resignation, and as he possibly faces jail time, Santos has vowed to continue his work in Congress and will seek re-election next year.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP