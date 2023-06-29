George Santos explains why he's not a "grifter" in bragging and triumphalist tweet

Congressman George Santos shared a Twitter post on Monday where he bragged about his short political career, and argues that he is not a "grifter."

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos may be facing serious criminal charges, be he still believes that he is the politician that America needs.

Congressman George Santos shared a Twitter post on Monday where he bragged about his short political career, and argues that he is not a "grifter."
Congressman George Santos shared a Twitter post on Monday where he bragged about his short political career, and argues that he is not a "grifter."  © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday evening, Santos posted a rant to Twitter, admitting to being many things, but definitely not a grifter.

He began with a definition of the term, which he described as "petty, small-scale swindling," then went on to argue that he has done everything but that for America.

"Let's be clear, my dear friends: I swung my district from a Biden +10 to a Santos +8.5," he claimed. "That's no 'small' feat."

George Santos hits back after Kevin McCarthy attacks his re-election hopes
George Santos George Santos hits back after Kevin McCarthy attacks his re-election hopes

"I won for America," Santos continued. "I won for freedom. I won to make change. I won for your future, for your kids."

"I didn't grift, I won," he added.

After only six minutes of his post being live, Santos followed it up with another tweet claiming he "Triggered the leftist trolls."

As usual, Twitter users mocked the controversial politician, with many pointing out the obvious.

George Santos' name has become synonymous with grifting

George Santos has garnered the reputation of being a serial liar.
George Santos has garnered the reputation of being a serial liar.  © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Santos took office on January 3, 2023, making his political career less than six months old. He won his seat in November, beating Democrat Rob Zimmerman, with no incumbents in the race.

It was quickly revealed that he lied on his resume which helped him get the position, and has since faced multiple accusations of swindling people out of money and campaign finance violations.

The lengths he has gone to lie about ridiculous things, such as his heritage, have gained him the reputation of being a serial liar, and his name has basically become synonymous with grift.

Biden calls Putin a "Pariah" and says he's "clearly losing" – but mixes up which war
Joe Biden Biden calls Putin a "Pariah" and says he's "clearly losing" – but mixes up which war

Last month, things came to a head when he was indicted on several federal charges, including fraud and filing false statements to the House of Representatives, which caused even Kevin McCarthy to turn his back on Santos.

Despite many of his constituents calling for his resignation, and as he possibly faces jail time, Santos has vowed to continue his work in Congress and will seek re-election next year.

Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on George Santos: