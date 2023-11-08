Third Republican debate: Will abortion be a key issue?

Miami, Florida - Republican presidential candidates will meet in debate on Wednesday – again snubbed by clear front-runner Donald Trump – as the party's increasingly hardline position on abortion faces scrutiny after disappointing state elections results a day earlier.

The ex-president will skip the Miami event and instead hold a rally 11 miles away, maintaining his strategy of refusing to debate challengers.

The five remaining hopefuls have little prospect for meaningful breakthroughs against the leader of the hard-right Make America Great Again movement – even though Trump faces multiple criminal indictments and will spend much of the next year ahead of the 2024 election in courtrooms.

The main also-rans to watch remain Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

DeSantis is struggling after an initially brisk start to his campaign to become the new face of the Republican Party – casting himself as an equally hard-right but much more youthful, and scandal-free, version of 77-year-old Trump. He now lags behind Trump by nearly 45 percentage points, according to polling aggregator RealClearPolitics.

Haley, who has benefited from DeSantis's decline and promotes a more centrist view on abortion, has a solid third place behind Trump and the Florida governor.

Also on stage will be entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who stands out as the only pretender to the Republican crown willing to mount harsh attacks on Trump.