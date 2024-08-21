Will Taylor Swift appear at the DNC?

Chicago, Illinois - The 2024 presidential hopefuls have been targeting an endorsement from Taylor Swift throughout the election cycle, but is the pop star planning to go public with her support at the Democratic National Convention?

Taylor Swift has been rumored to be planning an appearance at the Democratic National Convention, but is there any truth behind it? © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael TRAN / AFP

After wrapping up a star-studded concert stint in London, the 34-year-old pop star is expected to head back to the US to enjoy her months-long break from The Eras Tour.

But now, some are speculating that Swift will make her way to Chicago to attend the DNC and pledge her support to candidate Kamala Harris this week.

Though the convention hasn't been without its far share of celebrities, the A-lister is not expected to attend, as DNC insiders confirmed to Deadline.

As it turns out, her star power is a big reason as to why Democrats are wary of an appearance.

"Everybody loves Taylor, but having her here would overshadow everything," the insider said. "Think about it, no one would remember a word the Vice President said in her acceptance speech. All the headlines would be about Swift."

Despite not making any public comments on the current election cycle, Swift has been thrown into a number of headlines about it anyway.

Most recently, Republican candidate Donald Trump accepted the "endorsement" of her fans, but the so-called support was driven by AI-generated images of women bearing shirts that read "Swifties for Trump."

Much to the chagrin of the former president, should the Grammy winner decide to go public with an endorsement, she is widely expected to throw her influence behind Harris rather than Trump.