Ariana Grande's most viral moments of 2023

Ariana Grande has had the wildest rollercoaster of a year in 2023, both in her career and personal life! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

The superstar singer and actor had one of her biggest dreams come true when she landed the role of Glinda in the movie version of the famed Broadway musical Wicked!

She's been working on the film for the past few years, and now the finish line is finally within sight.

In terms of personal drama, however, Ariana's year was pretty rough.

She broke up with her husband Dalton Gomez and then immediately started dating her recently separated (well, allegedly separated) Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

Public opinion turned against Ari as the internet rallied around Ethan's heartbroken ex and his young child.

Then again, you know what they say: "There's no such thing as bad publicity."

When it comes to Ariana, though, her ride-or-die fans have always got her back – even when the tea is piping hot.

These are Ariana Grande's most viral moments from 2023!