George Santos claims he has a new reality TV show in the works

New York, New York - Ousted congressman George Santos has claimed he's got better things to do than try to reclaim his House seat. Like become a TV star.

Former New York Representative George Santos recently claimed he has been working on a reality TV show, and is too busy to return to politics. © Collage: Adobe, Wade Vandervort / AFP, Anna Moneymaker, CHIP SOMODEVILLA, & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The Santos Show?"

According to City & State, the former House rep recently teased a new project he has in the works, and briefly touched on his future in politics.

"I'm working on a movie – a documentary – and also a reality TV show," Santos claimed.

"So there's just so many things that I'm working on now that I prefer to engage in, instead of going into a messy primary to take on Tom Suozzi," he added, pointing to the Democrat that managed to flip his House seat last month.

Back in December, Santos was expelled from Congress after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false financial reports for his campaign and engaged in fraudulent conduct. He was also accused of using campaign funds for personal purchases including Botox, Sephora products, designer purchases at Hermes, and on OnlyFans.

He is currently facing 23 criminal charges, including fraud and identity theft, which he could see prison time for if found guilty.