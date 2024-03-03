George Santos claims he has a new reality TV show in the works
New York, New York - Ousted congressman George Santos has claimed he's got better things to do than try to reclaim his House seat. Like become a TV star.
"The Santos Show?"
According to City & State, the former House rep recently teased a new project he has in the works, and briefly touched on his future in politics.
"I'm working on a movie – a documentary – and also a reality TV show," Santos claimed.
"So there's just so many things that I'm working on now that I prefer to engage in, instead of going into a messy primary to take on Tom Suozzi," he added, pointing to the Democrat that managed to flip his House seat last month.
Back in December, Santos was expelled from Congress after a damning report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false financial reports for his campaign and engaged in fraudulent conduct. He was also accused of using campaign funds for personal purchases including Botox, Sephora products, designer purchases at Hermes, and on OnlyFans.
He is currently facing 23 criminal charges, including fraud and identity theft, which he could see prison time for if found guilty.
Is George Santos really working on a reality TV show?
While it was previously reported that Santos was working on a documentary with filmmaker Jenner Furst, his claim that a reality TV show is coming is new.
But is he really working on something original, and will he be starring as the talent? Will he be on an existing show (polishing up for Dancing With the Stars, perhaps)? Or did he mean he was "working" in development for a series? It's hard to say.
It is undeniable that a figure like Santos would be ideal for ratings and extremely entertaining as the focus of a reality TV show, as his promises to spill the tea and stint on Cameo have shown.
But he has an admitted history of lying, which places heavy scrutiny on his new reality TV claim. During his brief tenure as a politician, Santos became infamous for his penchant for lying about everything from his work history to his alleged "Jew-ish" ancestry. To date, he still defends many of those lies, and has vowed to make a comeback to politics someday.
It has also been rumored that HBO is developing a movie adaption of a book that chronicles Santos' time in office, a project that he has described as a "fictitious story" and defamatory.
Santos recently shared a screenshot of a text conversation with someone seemingly from the HBO film, along with a caption that read, "Leave me alone with your failed smear project."
"Do me a favor and f**k off!" he added.
Cover photo: Collage: Adobe, Wade Vandervort / AFP, Anna Moneymaker, CHIP SOMODEVILLA, & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP